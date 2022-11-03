MANSFIELD -– Kingwood Center Gardens will celebrate the completion of the Duck Pond Restoration Project on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.
Kingwood members and community supporters are invited to join with the board and staff of Kingwood in a brief pond-side re-opening ceremony.
The restoration and enhancement project began in late March. During the previous year cracks in the concrete liner were discovered. These cracks resulted in significant and continual leakage making it impossible to maintain an acceptable water level.
The decision to save the Kingwood Duck Pond was an easy one to make. The pond was original to the property when Charles Kelley King purchased the estate in 1912. More of a farm pond at that time, it has become an iconic and favorite feature and holds lasting memories for generations of guests.
The pond has been reconstructed in its original and historic concrete footprint. The most significant upgrade is the bio and mechanical filtration systems to improve water quality.
The bio-filtration system mimics nature and adds a constructed wetlands area to naturally sift impurities from the water. Aquatic plant material will add function and beauty. The mechanical filtration system is necessary to remove solids from the water. The pond depth has changed as part of the filtration systems requirements.
The center depth has increased to 38 inches. A safety edge and underwater ledge offers a controlled and gradual slope from the edge to the center. A fountain is once again center stage in the pond.
Because of the approaching winter season, ducks will be added in the spring. Wild mallards who found a summer home at Kingwood’s Nature Pond are already swimming in the new duck pond.