Kingwood Center Gardens Duck Pond

The Kingwood Center Gardens duck pond will officially reopen during a Nov. 4 ceremony.

MANSFIELD -– Kingwood Center Gardens will celebrate the completion of the Duck Pond Restoration Project on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.

Kingwood members and community supporters are invited to join with the board and staff of Kingwood in a brief pond-side re-opening ceremony.

