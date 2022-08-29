MANSFIELD – Following temporary closures for improvement projects, Kingwood Center Gardens is celebrating the re-opening of the Peacock Playhouse and the Storybook Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.
The Peacock Playhouse recently was refreshed and upgraded. The intentional redesign and expansion of educational opportunities will improve children’s experiences.
Following a complete cleaning and reset, new hands-on learning stations and an improved reading corner were added, along with infrastructure and equipment to expand educational programming.
Most areas engage and stimulate students, but a low-stimulation zone was also created to provide an inclusive area for children who prefer peaceful spaces.
The colorful and inviting outdoor area added interactive features, raised garden beds, an instructional zone and additional seating that includes an ADA picnic table. This outdoor area provides creative play space and is the gateway to the Storybook Trail.
The Storybook Trail has a new Porous Pave pathway that replaced the gravel trail. Porous Pave is a water permeable product that is ADA compliant, slip resistant, non-toxic, environmentally safe, and controls erosion.
The new surface is easily navigated by wheelchairs and strollers. Kingwood’s Storybook Trail opened in June 2020. The featured book changes seasonally.
The Peacock Playhouse Impact Project and the Storybook Trail Porous Pave Project were generously funded by the Shelby Foundation.