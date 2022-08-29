Storybook Trail

The storybook trail is featured at Kingwood Center Gardens in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD – Following temporary closures for improvement projects, Kingwood Center Gardens is celebrating the re-opening of the Peacock Playhouse and the Storybook Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

The Peacock Playhouse recently was refreshed and upgraded. The intentional redesign and expansion of educational opportunities will improve children’s experiences.

Kingwood Center Gardens Storybook Trail and Peacock Playhouse

Kingwood Center Gardens reading center

The Peacock Playhouse includes a reading center, which recently was refreshed and upgraded at Kingwood Center Gardens.

