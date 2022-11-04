kingwoodboard

Kingwood Center Gardens board and staff members christen the newly renovated duck pond by throwing corn into the pond Nov. 4. Kingwood will add ducks back to the pond in spring 2023.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Kingwood Center Gardens executive director Josh Steffen jokes the duck pond is “sacred” to Mansfield residents and Kingwood visitors.

“It’s not just about ducks, it’s about your connection to Kingwood,” Steffen said. “When people think of Kingwood, they think of the ducks and peacocks — and oh yeah, there’s the mansion.”

Kingwood Duck Pond reopening ceremony

