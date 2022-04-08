MANSFIELD -- Kingwood Center Gardens will host its second annual Landscape Inspirations symposium on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Garden Gateway King Ballroom.
The 2022 symposium theme is Get the Dirt on Soil. The event is open to the public with advanced registration required.
Keynote speaker, Dr. Elaine Ingham, Director of the Soil Food Web School, will appear virtually and present The Soil Food Web. Mark Highland, President of Organic Mechanics Soil, will share Feeding the Soil: Organic Soil Amendment Practices and How to Apply at Home. Carri Jagger, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator, will discuss No-Till/Low-Till Gardening: The Benefits of Not Digging Right In.
Continuing education credits are available for the International Society of Aboriculture, Professional Grounds Management Society, and Master Gardeners with symposium attendance. More information is available online.
Light morning refreshments are included with registration: Kingwood members $25; non-members $35.
Kingwood Center Gardens is an exquisite garden estate on 47 acres in Mansfield, OH that once was the home of the innovative industrialist, Charles Kelley King. Kingwood is renowned for its distinctive floral displays, unique plant specimens, woodland trails, historic mansion and gardens, display greenhouse, duck pond, and peacocks. Signature events like Wine Walk, the Great Pumpkin Glow and Christmas at Kingwood delight tens of thousands of guests annually while providing vital support for this non-profit organization.
In mid-October 2020, Kingwood celebrated the opening of the Garden Gateway, a new visitor center with a café, garden and gift shop, ballroom, exhibit gallery, and guest amenities. The Garden Gateway Project also includes the Grand Perennial Garden with Perennial Pavilion, the new Draffan Fountain Terrace, a Nature Pond, and utilizes cutting-edge stormwater management methods.
