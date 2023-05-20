Chili cookoff winners

The winners of the 2023 Chili Cookoff to support Mid-Ohio Youth Mentoring. From left to right are Sierra Carver of Hudson and Essex (third place), Marya Jefferson of NECIC and JL Catering (second place) and Michael Kemerer, candidate for judge (first place).

MANSFIELD — The secret ingredient in Michael Kemerer's chili is a dozen Fuji apples.

GALLERY: 2023 Chili Cookoff

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.