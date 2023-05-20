MANSFIELD — The secret ingredient in Michael Kemerer's chili is a dozen Fuji apples.
The unexpected addition won Kemerer a golden ladle during the 2023 Chili Cookoff in Mansfield's Central Park.
Eighteen contestants competed in the cookoff Saturday afternoon to support Mid-Ohio Youth Mentoring, a non-profit that matches local youth with caring adult mentors.
Executive Director Jim Nicholson said the need for mentors, especially male mentors, remains high. The program currently serves 103 children through its community-based program; 126 children are on the waiting list.
Local restaurants, political candidates and community organizations all put their recipes to the test to help raise funds for the non-profit.
State Rep. Marilyn John, City of Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson, Shelby Mayor Steve Schag and Richland County Judges Phil Naumoff and Brent Robinson selected the winners.
Kemerer, a candidate for Mansfield Municipal Court Judge, said his winning recipe is an original one he's tweaked over the years.
"Every year it got a little better," he said. “I’m very, very proud of my chili. I knew I had a good chili, but it’s nice to get the public recognition.”
The fundraiser was co-hosted by Dan Lew Exchange and Gravity Ohio, a non-profit organization.
Gravity Ohio Chairman Jay Wachs said it was inspired by a chili cookoff that used to be held annually at Snow Trails. The competition, last held in 2008, benefitted The Rehab Center, which later became Catalyst Life Services.
“The whole purpose of Gravity Ohio is to foster mutual understanding through shared artistic community and cultural experiences," Wachs said. “Part of what Gravity Ohio is doing is helping bring back some of these classic, iconic, local community events."
Wachs and Dan Lew said they hope to bring back the chili cookoff again in 2024 and continue benefitting a different charity each year. Marya Jefferson won second place on behalf of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative.
Jefferson works with NECIC as an MBK (My Brother’s Keeper) AmeriCorps Vista member. She also owns her own catering company, JL Catering.
For her, the key to a good chili is simple, quality ingredients.
“I’m happy for second. I’m very excited about it,” she said.
Hudson and Essex took the bronze with its Texas chili. Unlike traditional chili, the Texas variety does not contain beans or tomato.
Sierra Carver, executive chef at Hudson and Essex, used steak for her chili and offered a mango and bean salsa on the side. The professional chef said the most important part of making a good chili is patience.
"You need time to develop the flavors," she said.
Dairy Land won the kid's choice award and the Mansfield Police Department won the people's choice award. Cassandra Mayer, another candidate for Mansfield Municipal Court Judge, won the award for best booth.
Mayer ladled out chili dressed as a pirate from her ship-themed table.
In addition to community-based mentoring, MOYM also runs after-school programs in Galion, Shelby, Buckeye Central and at the Friendly House where high schoolers mentor younger students. In total, the school-based program includes 95 pairs of students.
Studies show that youth involved in mentorship programs like MOYM are more confident, do better in school, have better relationships with family and friends and are less likely to use drugs and alcohol.
Individuals interested in mentorship must complete an online application, provide references and complete an in-person interview. All mentors must also submit to a background check.
Mentoring can often be as simple as grabbing a pizza, playing a board game or shooting hoops. Mentors are encouraged to seek out free or low-cost activities, although MOYM does provide vouchers for certain activities like trips to the Buckeye Imagination Museum and classes at the Mansfield Art Center.
MOYM staff also provide ongoing support to mentors and mentees through regular events, ideas for activities and guidance for handling difficult situations.
For more information on how to donate or become a mentor, visit midohioyouthmentoring.com.