Terry Lee Goffee

Terry Lee Goffee will be in Mansfield on Oct. 28 for a Johnny Cash tribute concert at The Renaissance Theatre.

MANSFIELD — Friday, Oct. 28, the Renaissance Theatre will welcome Cash Family endorsed, Terry Lee Goffee’s “The World’s Premier Johnny Cash Tribute.”

In the spring of 1955, Johnny Cash walked into the legendary Sun Recording Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. The music world was never the same.

Tags