MANSFIELD — Friday, Oct. 28, the Renaissance Theatre will welcome Cash Family endorsed, Terry Lee Goffee’s “The World’s Premier Johnny Cash Tribute.”
In the spring of 1955, Johnny Cash walked into the legendary Sun Recording Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. The music world was never the same.
Not long afterward, Terry Lee Goffee put on his first Johnny Cash record on a turntable and his world was never the same.
“I have been a fan of Johnny Cash since I was about 8 years old. He and Elvis were my first two musical influences. I always felt Johnny's music got better over the years. Cash’s songs addressed a lot of issues common to a lot of people, whether it was sensitive social issues or just some slice of life the average person could relate to.”
Among the 34 songs included in the tribute are such Cash classics as: “A Boy Named Sue,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” “I Walk The Line,” “Ring Of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Hurt.”
“I wanted to make my show a little different and unique by portraying Johnny Cash in the first person, rather than just standing there singing the songs.”
Terry says of the show, “Like an actor in a play I literally become my character, in this case, Johnny Cash, from the moment I walk onstage until the end of the show.”
In June 2003, Terry took his tribute to Nashville for two performances. Johnny Cash’s brother, Tommy Cash, and sister, Joanne Cash Yates, attended the show and praised the work of Terry and his team.
"My Brother would be proud," Tommy had to say. Joanne Cash Yates said. "It's a wonderful show, I would recommend it to anyone. You don’t impersonate my brother, you pay tribute to him with honor.”
Performing such a widely respected repertoire had an impact on Terry. “I developed an even deeper appreciation and love, not only for the music of Johnny Cash but for the man himself. A champion of the underdog, a voice for those who often have none, an "outlaw" before it became fashionable.”