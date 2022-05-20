MANSFIELD — Jeff Ellington was a generous man who befriended everyone he met. So when Jeff died in 2020 after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer, a group of his friends decided to memorialize him by establishing the Jeff Ellington Legacy Fund through the Richland County Foundation.
The purpose of the donor-advised fund is to continue Ellington’s legacy of charitable giving.
“We were good buddies our entire lives,” said Joel Staich, a founding member of the fund. “A core group of his close friends felt strongly about using Jeff’s name to create a way to perpetually bless the organizations he cared about.”
Ellington attended Mansfield Christian School and the Ohio State University. After returning to Mansfield, he co-founded Allegro Mortgage with Staich, finishing his career as a much sought-after mortgage professional.
“Jeff was well-known as an honorable and giving person,” Staich said. “He went out of his way to put others’ needs before his own, including donating to numerous charities.”
One of his favorite charities was Hope for Hill Tribes, which is based in Columbus. Its mission is to help ethnic minorities in Thailand by providing academic, medical and financial assistance.
Others include St Jude’s Hospital for Children, the American Heart Association, Compassion International, Flying Horse Farm and Wounded Warriors. Ellington was also known for giving to individuals who were in need.
In addition to being a good friend, he was also a loving husband and father. His wife Anne and their daughters Katie and Andrea will also serve on the fund committee.
“It’s incredibly meaningful to see my dad’s heart for others inspire his friends to keep that spirit of generosity going,” Katie said. “I’m so proud and grateful he will be remembered in this way."
Another friend, Jay Byrd, is planning a golf outing at Deer Ridge to benefit the fund. Byrd hopes to make it an annual event. Details will be announced soon.
Anyone can make a tax-deductible donation to the fund at richlandcountyfoundation.org by clicking the donate button and selecting the Jeff Ellington Legacy Fund or writing a check payable to the Richland County Foundation with the fund noted on the memo line.
