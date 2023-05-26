May_Flyer

Friday's concert features up-and-coming singer Ari and local favorites CONNE and S'yvelt.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD – The 2023 Final Friday Concert Series kicks off tonight, May 26, at The Brickyard Stage in downtown Mansfield. 

Friday’s lineup features live bands Ari, CONNE and S’yvelt.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

