MANSFIELD – The 2023 Final Friday Concert Series kicks off tonight, May 26, at The Brickyard Stage in downtown Mansfield.
Friday’s lineup features live bands Ari, CONNE and S’yvelt.
The 16-year-old Ari Gallaway-Hicks will open the show at 5:30 p.m., performing simply as Ari. Ari won the 2021 “Voice of Grove City” contest.
Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield Inc., said she was excited to feature the talented up-and-comer.
“It’s always fun in those opening acts to have some young voices, some new voices that we think will have some potential of going places," she said.
Condrea Cannada will return to the Brickyard for the first time since forming her new band, CONNE.
CONNE's set of R&B, jazz, funk and soul blues begins at 6:30 p.m.
S'yvelt will finish out the night. Like CONNE, the band features local artists.
S'yvelt was founded by Jeff Boyd and Tarkington Johnson. They categorize their music as jazz, funk, rock, pop, and New Orleans delta jazz, dixie, R&B, blues.
“We’re excited to kick ff the season with two really strong local acts," Kime said.
All Final Friday concerts are free and open to the public. Food trucks will be onsite and refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. No outside alcoholic beverages or coolers are permitted.
The concert series will continue all summer long with performances on June 30, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.
The Final Friday Concert series is possible thanks to community sponsors Mid-Ohio Cleaning & Restoration, Ohio Eye Associates, OhioHealth, Phoenix Brewing Company, Purdy Construction, Techniplas, and Spherion MidOhio.