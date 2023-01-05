SHELBY — The Shelby community is banding together for a Jan. 14 benefit to support Katie Hall, a 2004 graduate battling cancer.
Hall married Zach Silcox on Sept. 17, 2016, and together they have a 5-year-old son, Gunther.
On Aug. 8, 2022, she was diagnosed with a rare type of ovarian cancer, Granulosa Cell Tumor. It was discovered after emergency surgery to remove an 8-inch cancerous ovarian tumor that ruptured and a total abdominal hysterectomy.
Following this testing and biopsies at James Cancer Center, she will be monitored every three months and the decision for chemo will be considered.
Granulosa cell tumors of the ovary are rare. Neoplasms originate from sex-cord stromal cells that secrete estrogen into the body. Because the cancerous tumor ruptured, there is a possibility that cancer may return to her abdomen.
Unfortunately, unexpected surgeries and hospital stays have created substantial financial issues. She does not have medical insurance and needs help. Her family and friends are hosting a benefit to aid with this financial burden, where any and all support will be greatly appreciated.
Katie works alongside Zach in developing his small contracting business and enjoys family time, especially learning all about trains from Gunther. She also loves to fish, boat, attend concerts, and travel.
The benefit for Katie will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 250 Vernon Road, Shelby.
There is a $20 entry fee which includes dinner and 50/50 tickets. There will be food, drinks, music, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and more.