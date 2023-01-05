Gunther, Katie, and Zach Silcox

SHELBY — The Shelby community is banding together for a Jan. 14 benefit to support Katie Hall, a 2004 graduate battling cancer.

Hall married Zach Silcox on Sept. 17, 2016, and together they have a 5-year-old son, Gunther.

