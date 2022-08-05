MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fairgrounds has been in the news a great deal lately with construction plans.
The 2022 Richland County Fair itself takes center stage for a week, beginning Sunday on the sprawling grounds at 750 N. Home Road.
The annual event, impacted greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, is back in full force this year from the opening ceremony Sunday at 2 p.m. until the ending fireworks Aug. 13 at dusk.
The 172nd fair offers all of the things local residents have come to love -- kids, exhibits, animals, rides, musical entertainment, harness racing, draft horse pulls, tractor pulls, motocross and of course, a demolition derby.
The county fair opens not long after county commissioners awarded a $596,060 contract to the Rj Kirkland Construction Company Inc. of Willoughby to replace roofs on three buildings at the county fairgrounds -- Fairhaven Hall, the Youth Hall and the Arts & Crafts Hall.
The work will be funded by the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds, commissioners said.
It also begins days after the the Richland County Agricultural Society, also known as the Senior Fair Board, announced its first major, community-wide fundraiser, called the Arena Campaign, to build a new $1.1 million livestock arena on the site.
The new arena will be twice as large as the old arena, provide additional safety for spectators and those showing animals, and increase revenue opportunities for the fairgrounds.
Ticket prices
General gate admission (48-inches and under free) -- $6
Membership ticket (7 admissions) -- $25
Season ticket (7 admissions) -- $25
Commercial exhibitor's pass (one day) -- $4
Commercial exhibitor's pass (7 admissions) -- $20
Senior Citizens Day (Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) -- $3 (senior citizens only)
Kids Day (Wednesday, Aug. 10, noon to 4 p.m., wristbands $10)
Armed Forces Day (Thursday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to closing) with ID to all veterans and active duty military -- Free
Grandstand events
Sunday, Aug 7 -- Harness racing, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8 -- Harness racing, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10 -- Rodeo, 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand admission)
Thursday, Aug. 11 -- OSTPA Tractor Pull, 7 p.m. ($10 grandstand admission, $20 pit admission, $25 back gate admission)
Friday, Aug. 12 -- Motocross, 6 p.m. ($5 grandstand admission, $10 pit admission, $20 back gate admission)
Saturday, Aug. 13 -- Demolition derby, 5 p.m. ($10 grandstand admission, $25 back gate admission)
