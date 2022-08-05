showman of showmen.JPG
An entrant competes in the "Showman of Showmen" competition during the Richland County Fair in August 2021. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fairgrounds has been in the news a great deal lately with construction plans.

The 2022 Richland County Fair itself takes center stage for a week, beginning Sunday on the sprawling grounds at 750 N. Home Road.

Download PDF 2022 Richland County Fair Premium Book
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"