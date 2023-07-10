Area Agency on Aging building

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot counties. The central office building is in Ontario.

ONTARIO – To prioritize the health and wellness of our community, the Area Agency on Aging is happy to announce the launch of “Wellness Wednesdays,” an initiative that combines the power of wellness with a particular focus on promoting vaccinations.

The series will create awareness, encourage discussion, and provide access to resources, contributing to the overall health and safety of our older adults and individuals with disabilities. 

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.