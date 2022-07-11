Nate Ireland and Ben Stock with the Mohican Sailing Club watch as their spinnaker fills with the wind and Stewart FitzGibbon and Chris Chengelis, also Mohican club members, manage their spinnaker during this 2013 event.
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP -- Mohican Sailing Club located on Charles Mill Lake will be hosting the Interlake Sailing Class Association National’s Regatta.
The Interlake is a one design sailboat approximately 20-foot long and features a mainsail, a jib sail, and a spinnaker. The boat was originally designed in 1933 to be sailed on Lake Erie and inland lakes in the Midwest. It is a popular family boat and sails comfortably with 2 to 4 people.
Competitors from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Washington D.C. are already registered for this event.
Many of these competitors are previous National and International champions. The National’s regatta is where the winner is determined who will then represent the Interlake Class in the Regatta called the “Championship of Champions.”
The Championship of Champions regatta is comprised of all of the national champions, from the various one design classes in the USA, who compete against each other to determine the final champion for that particular year.
The last time Mohican Sailing Club hosted this regatta was in 1965. After a 57-year hiatus the members are very excited to have the opportunity to host such a prestigious event.
Measuring and weighing each boat will begin Tuesday July 19. The Women’s and Juniors racing will occur Wednesday July 20. The Championship racing occurs Thursday, July 21, Friday July 22, and wraps up Saturday morning July 23.
The racing is managed by a Race Manager and three judges, who over see the entire event. They set the course, track and log the finishes, and settle any rules disputes that may occur during the races.
Some of the finest race managers in the country will be overseeing this regatta.
Dinners and post racing activities are planned each day.
People who may have an interest in watching may observe from shore, or ride on the observation boat that will be on the water during the racing. Photographers will also be on the water to capture the event on film.
For further information you may contact William Sanderson. Commodore of Mohican Sailing Club.
