MANSFIELD — Event organizers have called this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival the most successful edition yet.

The sold-out event welcomed 75,000 fans for three days of performances from 60 bands on multiple stages as well as appearances by more than 60 tattoo artists. Headliners included KORN, Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed and Evanescence.

