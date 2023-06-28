lexie alley ink.jpeg

A festival goer throws up the metal horns at Inkcarceration. Photo provided by Danny Wimmer Presents.

 Lexie Alley

MANSFIELD — The highly-anticipated Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival announced performance times Tuesday for the big-name bands and other events slated during the three-day event at the Ohio State Reformatory.

The July 14-16 festival, in its fifth year, will feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions.

Inkcarceration 2023 Lineup Schedule

