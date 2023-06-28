MANSFIELD — The highly-anticipated Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival announced performance times Tuesday for the big-name bands and other events slated during the three-day event at the Ohio State Reformatory.
The July 14-16 festival, in its fifth year, will feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions.
Kristine Ashton-Magnuson, a spokeswoman for the festival, said Tuesday the festival that drew crowds reaching 75,000 in 2022 is nearly sold out.
“Ninety-eight percent of festival passes are sold out,” she said.
Weekend general admission tickets have sold out, according to the festival’s website. Camping passes have also sold out, but there is a wait list.
VIP weekend passes are still available at $500. There are also single day tickets available for $110 apiece and VIP single day passes cost $220.
“An extremely limited number of hotel and festival pass bundles have just been released,” said Ashton-Magnuson. “So fans who are looking to travel are encouraged to book ASAP.”
Fans also have the option to “rock out now and pay later” through the festival’s Shop Pay installment plan.
Music set times are below. They can also be found online and on the Inkcarceration mobile app, available for download on Apple or Google Play stores. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily.
For more specific information on Inkcarceration, visit the website.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/InkcarFestival
● Thursday: Camping Pre-Party from 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM with performances from Rock Capitol (live band karaoke), Silly Goose, and Southbound Beretta
● Friday (11:30 PM - 1:45 AM): performances from The Phoenix Within, The Other LA, Alyxx
● Saturday (11:30 PM - 1:45 AM): performances from To Us Below, Critic City, The Mendenhall Experiment
● Sunday (11:30 PM - 1:45 AM): performances from Titans In Time, Nameless Anonymous
Festival attendees are encouraged to explore The Inkcarceration Yard and check out the fun experiences available to all “Inkmates.”
The Inkcarceration Yard includes:
● Escape From Blood Prison: The only haunted hellscape in a real prison, and a yearly Halloween event held at the former prison. Blood Prison at Inkcarceration will be open from Noon - 5 p.m. daily. Visitors to Blood Prison can tour The Warden’s Widow’s living quarters and the basement of this very haunted prison. Tickets to both attractions will be available for $20 at the center entrance of the building (cash only).
● Ohio State Reformatory Tours: During Inkcarceration, The Ohio State Reformatory will be open for free self-guided tours for festival attendees from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily. Visitors can stroll the halls and visit the cells of some of history’s toughest criminals, tour the intact set of The Shawshank Redemption, explore the prison’s paranormal history, and bask in the beautiful Romanesque architecture. Visit www.mrps.org for more information.
● Take Me Home: A not-for-profit volunteer animal foundation that has been saving the lives of homeless animals since 2001. The donations raised at Inkcarceration help to fund mobile veterinary hospitals that travel to under-served areas to provide free spay and neuter, vaccinations, microchipping and administer medical care for animals in desperate need. Take Me Home also supports local animal charities. Visit the booth to learn more, buy a shirt or signed merchandise and enter a raffle.
● Warden Jose Mangin: Inkcarceration official host SiriusXM’s Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin will conduct exclusive backstage interviews, interact with Inkmates and more.
● On-site beverage experiences and lounges include: BeatBox Beverages (non-carbonated, gluten-free, and resealable), Bud Light Seltzer (crisp, cool refreshments) and the Bud Light Seltzer cube facing the main stage where fans can stay cool and sample some of the innovative new products, Bulleit Bourbon (hang out with the Bulleit ambassador team and sip on signature cocktails inspired by a family tradition that dates back to the 1800s), Middle West Spirits (handcrafted cocktails curated using OYO Vodkas, Straight Rye Whiskey or Vim & Petal Gin), Monaco Cocktails (visit Monaco at the top of the hill for a quick refresh in between sets, with many flavors to choose from), The Blackened Whiskey Bar (featuring the super premium blend of straight bourbons and ryes created by the late, legendary Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and the almighty Metallica).
Visit https://inkcarceration.com/theyard for complete details on festival experiences.
Inkcarceration will offer an incredible variety of food and beverage options at The Commissary. Inkmates will enjoy a taste of Ohio’s best, as well as tried and true festival favorites, all curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP’s affiliate concessionaire. Participating food vendors include: Athens Greek Truck, Avo-Rrito Street Cuisine, BBQ Highlife, Buckeye Chocolate Company, Bulgogi Catering, Burger Boyz, Chicken Mac Truck, Dirty Franks Hot Dog Palace, Dos Bros Birria Tacos And Ramen, Event Specialists, Fistfull Of Tacos, Gringo’s Cantina Truck, Grunts Grub Truck, Hai Poke, Island Noodles, Mad Meltz Truck, MD Creative Blends, Pie Baby Pizza, Ponti Rossi Pizza, Pooja’s Market, Rice Rice Baby, Rock A Burger Truck, Spicy Pie Pizza, and Twisted Tots.
Ohio State Reformatory’s historic building and grounds provide a perfect setting for Inkcarceration. The massive, awe-inspiring locale is recognized as not only one of the most haunted reformatories in the country, but also as the filming location for multiple Hollywood films. The most famous of these is the 1994 classic and IMDB highest rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption.