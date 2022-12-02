MANSFIELD -- Issues such as illness, behavioral health, housing challenges, and financial instability can negatively impact a child's school attendance and performance.
In 2019, Third Street Family Health Services sought to address the need for accessible healthcare and social services among Mansfield’s students and their families.
The non-profit community health clinic opened an in-school clinic within Malabar Intermediate School. On Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, Third Street Family Health Services will host a celebration for Malabar Care Connect’s third anniversary.
Initially, Malabar Care Connect served the students, staff, and families at Malabar. Now, the clinic serves all Mansfield public schools About 600 patients received services at Malabar Care Connect in 2021.
Malabar Care Connect’s goal is to help kids succeed in school through comprehensive healthcare services. The clinic is most commonly used for well-child check-ups, sports physicals, sick visits, and behavioral health services. This is convenient for parents who may not be able to leave work for their children’s healthcare appointments or may lack transportation.
Expanding care services in the community
The clinic also has community health workers from Third Street onsite daily to connect students and families to local resources such as housing help, food banks, mental health care, and transportation. This year, Third Street launched a series of mobile dental clinic visits at several Mansfield Schools.
Untreated cavities in children can lead to eventual long-term oral health concerns that contribute to chronic disease as adults. It has been proven that poor oral health can lead to diabetes and heart disease.
The Malabar Care Connect mobile dental clinics provide students with dental services such as cleanings, X-rays, and sealants. The next clinics will be in February and May 2023 at Mansfield Middle and Senior High Schools as well as Spanish Immersion School.
The coming new year will also bring expanded access to Malabar Care Connect services. The clinic plans renovations that will open up service to the general community.
Marking three years
Monday’s anniversary ceremony will honor the healthcare providers and staff who have supported Malabar Care Connect. Peggy Anderson, Third Street CEO, will make a special presentation to commemorate the occasion and the clinic’s service to the community. Refreshments will also be served.
Event Details
What: Malabar Care Connect’s third anniversary.
Who: Open to the media.
When: Monday, Dec. 5, from noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Malabar Care Connect is located at 205 W Cook Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907. It is inside Malabar Intermediate School.
Features: Peggy Anderson, CEO - Third Street Family Health Services. Amy Niese, NP- Malabar Care Connect provider who has been instrumental in advancing engagement with the local school community.
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all.
We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication-assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, and podiatry services across 11 locations in northcentral Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.