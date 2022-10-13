MANSFIELD – iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM) in partnership with Mechanics Bank, have once again launched a campaign to help our community’s homeless population.
From Nov. 1 to 30, listeners in Mid-Ohio will be able to donate much needed items at 17 donation drop-off sites throughout Richland and Ashland counties.
“Due to inflation, sky-rocketing prices of nearly everything and limited inventory for housing, this year, it will be even more vital to collect items needed for the area’s homeless men, women and children, said Chris Kelly, Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia, Ashland/Mansfield. "As a strong and reliable voice for our community, iHeartRADIO will use the power of 7 radio stations and lean-on the good will our listeners have, to help us collect these items.
"We could not do this without the support of our volunteers and members of the Shelby, Ontario and Mansfield Lions Clubs, along with assistance from Crossroads City Center, who will help in the sorting process of items. We also want to recognize Doug Ferrell from Buckeye Thrift, who continues to support this cause and will provide the u-haul for distributing donations at the completion of the campaign."
iHeartRADIO for the Homeless will be collecting new socks, scarves, earmuffs, blankets, hats, gloves, umbrellas and new/gently used sleeping bags and coats.
This year’s campaign has once again partnered with a few Richland County schools, who are using this opportunity to teach and allow their students to give back to the community.
If your organization would like to help or you have questions, feel free to email Chris Kelly, VP of Programming for iHeartRADIO Ashland/Mansfield chriskelly@iheartmedia.com
Donation recipients:
Harmony House of Richland County
Love on a Mission of Richland County
Domestic Violence Shelter Richland County
Associated Charities of Ashland County
Stronger by Choice of Richland County
Safe Haven of Ashland County
Mansfield City Schools S.A.F.E. program
People Helping People of North Central Ohio
Donation drop-off sites throughout Richland & Ashland Counties:
All Richland County Mechanics Bank Locations
Bill Harris, 2245 Claremont Ave, Ashland
Mansfield Area YMCA, 750 Scholl Rd. Mansfield
Richland Co. Children Services, 731 Scholl Rd. Mansfield
Area Agency on Aging, 2131 Park Ave West Ontario
Elzy Milling & Trade, 25 E Ogle St. Bellville
3rd Street Family Health Services, 600 W. 3 rd St. Mansfield