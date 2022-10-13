Chris Kelly

iHeartRadio vice president Chris Kelly is shown here with donation boxes.

MANSFIELD – iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM) in partnership with Mechanics Bank, have once again launched a campaign to help our community’s homeless population.  

From Nov. 1 to 30, listeners in Mid-Ohio will be able to donate much needed items at 17 donation drop-off sites throughout Richland and Ashland counties.

