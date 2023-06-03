kidsfestival01.jpg

The Ontario Kids Festival included rides and inflatables for attendees. The event was from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO -- Shaved ice and syrups were flowing freely on Saturday at Marshall Park for the first Ontario Kids Festival.

Most of the festival’s activities were free or donation-based, including inflatables, rides, a petting zoo and carnival booths.

Ontario Kids Festival 2023

