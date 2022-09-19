ONTARIO -- For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall.
This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend on Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k (yes that is a . in front of the 5 so only 700 steps).
Participants and their dog will take part in a small fun walk with something sweet to eat and a cold drink after: a donut from Buckeye Bakery and beer from The Phoenix Brewing Company (or root beer) for the humans and a bag of treats from Simply Good Dog Barkery for their furry friend.
They will also get a t-shirt and bandana for their dog.
There will also be the following: raffle items such as lotto ticket tree, baskets filled with goodies for pets and family fun, stock the bar and more; dog nail trimming by Zoom and Groom with all proceeds going to HSRC; and photo opportunities under a specially made balloon arch from
Taylor’s Balloon Twisting. Plus Chris Kelly from iHeart Media will be broadcasting live and Laszlo the Miracle Pup will be on hand for meet and greets.
The Humane Society of Richland County is a 501c3 nonprofit. They are not affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States, nor receive any state, local or federal funding. All money raised through HSRC is solely through the generosity of community supporters.
Participants can register for Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k on EventBrite: