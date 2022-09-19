Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5K

ONTARIO -- For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall.

This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend on Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k (yes that is a . in front of the 5 so only 700 steps).

Tags