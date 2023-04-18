MANSFIELD -- The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will once again be hosting How (& why) to Run for Public Office.
This is a three-part series designed to inform and educate individuals who are considering running for local office. The event is open to everyone, and participants are welcome to attend any or all days offered.
There will be presentations by state and local political experts, elected officials, and community leaders. All three sessions will take place at the Richland Area Chamber, located at 55 N. Mulberry St. in Mansfield.
The cost is $25/session or $60 for all three sessions. To register, visit the event calendar at richlandareachamber.com or contact the Chamber at 419-522-3211.
Session dates/times and more information on each session can be found below.
Session 1, Thursday, April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Interact with current elected officials to hear the answers to the following questions about running for office.
What inspired you to run for office?
An overview of the duties and responsibilities of your role as an elected County Commissioner/Mayor/City Councilperson/Township Trustee/School Board member.
What is a common misconception about your elected office?
What surprised you about running for office?
What do you wish you had known in advance about running for office?
For those who have a part-time elected position – how do you balance this with your full-time job responsibilities?
Why should someone think about running for office?
Session 2, Thursday, May 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
This session includes a conversation with party officials to discuss and learn about the following:
How did you become involved in your respective party
How does the party structure works – how often do you meet, how would someone become involved?
Share a little about the role Central Committee plays, how someone gets on that, etc.
What’s the best advice you have for someone who is thinking about running for office?
What is the process for endorsements?
There are often affiliated groups – Young Professionals, Women’s – How do they interact with the larger party?
Session 3, Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Discussion about how candidates and elected officials interact with the media. Answers to these questions and more will be covered:
People often misunderstand the role the press. How would you explain what you do, especially as it relates to the type of media you represent (print, tv, online, etc.)?
For potential candidates, what are the best ways for them to contact you? What types of stories are of interest to cover?
Sometimes it's easier to say what not to do...can you share some stories of "what not to do" when working with the media?
Can you talk about your typical deadlines? What should potential candidates know about the importance of deadlines?
Can you explain "off the record" and "on background" and any other pertinent journalism terms people should know?