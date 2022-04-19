Sharon and Harold McNeal have been married for 55 years. They are the proud parents of three children, grandparents to nine grandchildren, and great-grandparents to nine great grandchildren. They enjoy quiet, full lives filled with family, solitaire, reading, and diamond painting.
They also participate in the federally-funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) each year.
HEAP is an income-based program that exists to assist Ohioans in paying their home energy bills throughout the year.
“It’s quite satisfying to know that there’s someone and something that you can go to if you need help,” said Harold. “The journey with it (HEAP) has been super, and I cannot complain about it at all.”
“This year, more than ever,” added Sharon.
This winter, Harold and Sharon found out that the HEAP program covered a whopping $1,300 balance for their energy bill.
They have been using the program for over a decade, and this was the highest amount that had been covered. “This is the first time it’s ever been that high,” said Sharon. “We won’t have to pay an electric bill until who knows when!”
With help from HEAP, their house stays warm in the winter so they can be comfortable and at peace.
In the state of Ohio, The Community Action Commission are the ones who process the applications and cover the costs of individuals’ bills, and The Area Agency on Aging assists first-hand.
“Our role is to educate individuals about it (HEAP) and do application assistance,” said Victoria Hicks, Navigator Supervisor at the Area Agency on Aging.
Many people find the program through the agency’s outreach. This includes flyers, social media posts, caregiver newsletters, campaigns with news organizations, and more. COVID presented many challenges with outreach and application assistance, as the demographic for this program is commonly people sixty and over and are at higher risk for COVID. Many organizations and programs that helped connect people with resources like HEAP were closed.
“They don’t have access to the internet, they don’t have access to a computer. When those other agencies shut down because of COVID, who’s going to help them with the application?,” said Hicks. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in people being aware of it just because we’ve done a better job, I think, about getting the word out and educating.”
The impact caused by HEAP is incredibly noticeable and Hicks says the continuous success stories and positive feedback is why she stays in this career.
“I can’t always put it in words…how helpful it is,” Harold said.
In 2022, The Area Agency on Aging plans to participate in more events in the local community to continue spreading word about HEAP and other essential programs. Their goal is to get out into the nine counties they serve and do application assistance in order to help people stay financially stable.
On May 5th, the agency is doing a workshop in conjunction with OSHIIP for a “new to medicare” event, which will educate community members about HEAP, Medicare savings programs and more.
“The main takeaway is, if there’s anyone - an older adult or someone with a disability, a caregiver - we just want to be their starting point,” said Nicole Williams, VP of Outreach & Development at Area Agency on Aging. “Even if it’s not necessarily our service, we’re great at understanding what they need and getting them connected.”
For more information on HEAP and to get help, visit https://www.aaa5ohio.org/services/heap/ or call 419-524-4144.