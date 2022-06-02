ASHLAND — The United Fund of Shelby, Ohio has successfully completed their 2022 fundraising campaign and allocated $1,500 from the proceeds for Hospice of North Central Ohio's “Camp Hope” children’s bereavement camp.
The camp, established by Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) in 1996, is held annually at Pleasant Hill Outdoor Camp.
“We are indeed grateful to The United Fund of Shelby for their continued support of this special program," said Becky Pfister, HNCO Social Services Supervisor. "HNCO could not provide this much-needed program to grieving children without the generous support received through charitable gifts and grants.”
The 2022 Camp Hope is scheduled for June 17th, 18th, 24th and 25th. For more information on Camp Hope and other HNCO services and programs call 800-952-2207 or access our website at www.myhnco.org.
Hospice of North Central Ohio has served thousands of families with compassionate end-of-life and palliative care, bereavement programs and services since 1988. Headquartered at 1021 Dauch Drive in Ashland, Hospice of North Central Ohio serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties who are living with chronic and terminal illnesses.
Additionally, free continuous bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and to anyone in the community experiencing grief. HNCO also operates the What Goes ‘Round Thrift Shoppe located in downtown Mansfield.
Call 800-952-2207 for more information. HNCO is a 501c3 non-profit organization with over 37 years of experience and a community partner of United Way of Ashland and Knox County.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.