MANSFIELD — The board of directors at The Energy Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation, Newark, has approved a grant in the amount of $1,299.99 to fund the purchase of patient scales and video monitors for Hospice of North Central Ohio’s (HNCO) comfort care program.
“The Operation Round Up Foundation has supported local organizations for over 15 years, awarding over $4 million in grants," said Brianna Stone, of The Energy Electric Cooperative. "Partnering with organizations to strengthen our communities is an honor, and HNCO/Hospice of Knox County is an excellent example of those partnerships.
"Their passionate teams and dedicated professionals make a difference in the lives they serve, and that’s one example of why they were awarded an Operation Round Up grant. Supporting our communities is essential, and we’re thankful to HNCO/Hospice of Knox County for partnering to cover these needs.”
Ralph Tomassi, HNCO Chief Development Officer stated, “The Energy Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation, through its grants program continues to provide ‘The Margin of Excellence’ to HNCO patients and their families. We are grateful for cordial relationship and generous support we have and continue to receive through this remarkable philanthropic program.”
The Energy Electric Cooperative Round Up program was established by its board of directors in 2005.
The programs ‘Rounds Up’ member’s bills to the nearest dollar and then disseminates those funds to local charities located in the Cooperative’s service areas accordingly.
Hospice of North Central Ohio has served thousands of families with compassionate end-of-life and Palliative care, bereavement programs and services since 1988. Headquartered at 1021 Dauch Drive in Ashland, Hospice of North Central Ohio serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties who are living with chronic and terminal illnesses.
Additionally, free continuous bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and to anyone in the community experiencing grief. HNCO also operates the What Goes ‘Round Thrift Shoppe located in downtown Mansfield.
Call 800-952-2207 for more information. HNCO is a 501c3 non-profit organization with years of experience and a community partner of United Way of Ashland and Knox County.