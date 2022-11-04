Hospice of North Central Ohio logo

MANSFIELD — The board of directors at The Energy Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation, Newark, has approved a grant in the amount of $1,299.99 to fund the purchase of patient scales and video monitors for Hospice of North Central Ohio’s (HNCO) comfort care program.

“The Operation Round Up Foundation has supported local organizations for over 15 years, awarding over $4 million in grants," said Brianna Stone, of The Energy Electric Cooperative. "Partnering with organizations to strengthen our communities is an honor, and HNCO/Hospice of Knox County is an excellent example of those partnerships.

Tags