MANSFIELD – JCFilms Mansfield is announcing an upcoming acting class with American TV/movie actor, Eddie McClintock.
The class will take place at Crossroads Church in Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Eddie McClintock is best known for his leading role as Pete Lattimer in the TV series, Warehouse 13. He has appeared in many hit TV shows including The Mentalist, Modern Family, Friends, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shooter, Desperate Housewives, and House.
His film roles have included The Sweetest Thing, Full Frontal, and Reboot Camp. Most recently, McClintock has been active in the JCFilms family, appearing in many movies alongside Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo.
“The second time I met Eddie, he flew into Ohio to film a movie and my husband and I were asked to pick him up at the airport,” stated Kelby King, Co-Director of JCFilms Mansfield. “Ironically, we were addicted to the TV series 'Shooter' at the time, and Eddie was one of the characters alongside Ryan Phillippe.
"We joked with him because we hated his character, but fell in love with the guy immediately. He is amazing on screen and behind the camera at the same time.”
King will be appearing in the upcoming film, “Drop the Beat,” alongside McClintock and many talented actors in Ohio.
“Eddie is a very busy guy, so we are grateful that he is taking time to come to Mansfield and guide aspiring actors in the area,” King said.
Acting classes within JCFilms provide acting education and opportunities for people of faith to get involved in filmmaking.
Students learn about JCFilms, receive acting tips and education, and get an inside scoop on upcoming films and auditions. To register for the JCFilms class with McClintock, email King at kelbyking12@gmail.com.
The cost for the Aug. 10 class is $75.
About JCFilms Mansfield
JCFilms Mansfield is one of the production clubs across the nation within JCFilms Studios that creates faith-filled, Christian movies. JCFilms has released over 50 faith and family films; the Mansfield location is credited with three. The Mansfield location is operated by Co-Directors Kimberly Miller and Kelby King, who spearhead the writing, casting, and production of faith-based movies within the local JCFilms family.
