MANSFIELD — The 29th annual Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) Ruth Lindsey Charity Golf Outing raised more than $16,000 for end-of-life care on Sept. 26 at Westbrook Country Club.
Over 100 golfers participated in the outing which was sponsored by Park National Bank.
“We are indeed grateful for the extraordinary support provided by the many sponsors and participants that contribute to the success of this annual event,” said Ralph Tomassi, HNCO Chief Development Officer.
Thank you to Noah Gangi (Marketing), Volunteer Coordinator Danielle England and her family of volunteers, and the Golf Outing committee of Chris Laux, Tom McGee, John Shultz, Denny Smalley, and Dwight McElfresh.
We are grateful for Kelly Prince, Tawna England, Ruth Lindsey and all those who helped get the golf registration mailing out on time in August.
HNCO board members in attendance included Chris Laux, Ruth Lindsey, Tom McGee, and John Shultz. Special thanks to John Shultz for the use of his truck to transport.
Hospice of North Central Ohio has served thousands of families with compassionate end-of-life and palliative care, bereavement programs and services since 1988.
Headquartered at 1021 Dauch Drive in Ashland, Hospice of North Central Ohio serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties who are living with chronic and terminal illnesses.
Additionally, free continuous bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and to anyone in the community experiencing grief. HNCO also operates the What Goes ‘Round Thrift Shoppe located in downtown Mansfield.
Call 800-952-2207 for more information. HNCO is a 501c3 non-profit organization with decades of experience and a community partner of United Way of Ashland and Knox County.
2022 Event Sponsors
Ashtone Packaging, Brethren Care Inc., Country Court, Energy Cooperative, Gene Haberman, Jamison Well Drilling, Levering Management Inc., Licking Rural, Lighthouse Wealth Management, Mechanics Bank, MWD Logistics, Park National Bank, RCI Mechanical, Rev. Dr. JoAnn Ford Watson, Schoonover Industries, Spreng Smith Agency.