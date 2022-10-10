Charity golf outing winners

The winning Park National Bank golf team is pictured above, from left, Bob Boss, Brian Hinkle, Matt Malone and Andy Van Horn.

MANSFIELD — The 29th annual Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) Ruth Lindsey Charity Golf Outing raised more than $16,000 for end-of-life care on Sept. 26 at Westbrook Country Club.

Over 100 golfers participated in the outing which was sponsored by Park National Bank.

