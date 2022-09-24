lead photo heritage days

Luke Anderson, left, admires an Economy hit-and-miss engine owned by Isaac Singrey, right.

LUCAS – Cannonfire shook the grounds of Malabar Farm, rustling the autumn leaves. Reenactors shot muskets, wove yarn and cooked ham and beans in a coal black pot hanging over the fire. 

The annual Heritage Days Festival is a celebration of past innovations and the way of life in rural America.

GALLERY: Heritage Days at Malabar Farm

Don and Jackie Gardner play an old-time rendition of Amazing Grace.