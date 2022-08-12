Harriman with a lamb

Hayden Harriman, 15, competes in the Showman of Showmen competition at the Richland County Fair.

MANSFIELD – Hayden Harriman knows that sometimes it takes sacrifice to rise to the top. The rising sophomore quit the football team this year to focus all his energy on showing livestock.

That sacrifice paid off Friday when he was named Showman of Showman at the Richland County Fair. 

