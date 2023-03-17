25C5A594-3D05-4887-9B06-60A26D9C398E.jpeg

Veronna Drane, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Richland and Crawford Counties, addresses guests at a groundbreaking ceremony.

MANSFIELD — Good things come to those who wait and Easter O'Neal has put in her time. 

O'Neal and her daughter stood on a muddy vacant lot Friday afternoon and thrust their shovels into the soggy earth. After three years, they were finally breaking ground on their new home. 

Veronna Drane, Jeneya Wagner, Easter O'Neal and Habitat for Humanity board members and donors break ground in preparation for a new home on Foster Street.
A rendering of Easter O'Neal's new home, to be completed this summer. Field9 Architecture of Mansfield helped design the home. 

