MANSFIELD -- Angela Ghessouras lifted a wafer thin sheet of dough and placed it inside the old metal baking pan. Then she took a brush soaked in melted butter and ran it back and forth across the dough before placing another sheet, translucent and light as tissue paper, on top.
Ghessouras has been making baklava for decades, preparing the beloved dessert for family, friends and patrons of the annual Greek Festival hosted by Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
Ghessouras and other women from the church made approximately 2,500 pieces of baklava Wednesday in preparation for the festival's return this weekend. This year's two-day celebration (May 20 and 21) will be the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's extra special this year," said Ghessouras' daughter, Tina Theodorou. "After the pandemic, people can get together and actually enjoy themselves and have a good time and and remember the old days."
According to parishioners, the festival started more than 35 years ago as a fundraiser to rebuild their church after the former building burned down. Since then, it's taken root as an annual tradition celebrating Greek heritage and culture, open to church members and the community.
"It's also to bring the community together and to bring people to learn about the church and our culture and to enjoy and celebrate it with us," said Christina Aivaliotis, chairwoman of this year's festival.
"It's a good community thing for us within the church and also with everybody else within the city."
This year's Greek Festival runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 265 West Third Street. Admission is $1; kids 12 and under are admitted for free.
A variety of homemade Greek dishes will be available for purchase, including dolmathes, gyros, pastichio, chicken, meatballs, green beans, rice, Greek salad, spanakopita, loukoumathes, Greek Coffee and pastries including Greek cookies and homemade Baklava.
There will be a beer tent outdoors, imported Greek drinks and church tours available all day.
Live music and traditional dancing will begin Friday at 2 p.m. and go all day Saturday. Dancers are typically members of the church, but guests are encouraged to try and learn the steps.
"Anybody that's able to be in attendance and would like to learn, would like to try it, are all welcome," Aivaliotis said. "Even if you don't know the steps, you'll pick it up and we'll show you the way."
Organizers say the festival is an important part of keeping Greek culture and traditions alive.
"Everybody should remember their heritage, remember their traditions," Theodorou said. "In the end, we are all Americans first, but we should never forget where we all came from."