MANSFIELD -- Gravity Ohio and DLX are pleased to announce the first annual Families without Family community Thanksgiving celebration.
On Thursday, Nov. 24, Gravity Ohio and DLX will open the doors of Dan Lew Exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free meals to anyone who attends at no cost and with no proof of need.
Guests will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and be offered the option of either enjoying the meal and fellowship inside the restaurant or by taking the meal to go.
“This event is an extension of the efforts that our local social service organizations have provided over the years and helps to create an atmosphere of fellowship and community engagement for all peoples," Executive Director Eric Stigall said. "This event also serves to alleviate the loneliness that many face during the holidays when, for one reason or another, they can not be with family and/or friends.”
The event is sponsored in part by Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Attorney Kristin Brown, Roby Foster Earick and Miller Insurance, Park National Bank, Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, Heck Law Offices, Craig Smith RV and Buick GMC, US Foods, Walnut Creek Foods, Skybox Packaging, WMFD-TV, Mix 106.1 WVNO Radio, 99.3 The Light and various community personal donations.
Gravity Ohio was founded in May, 2022 and made its public debut in Richland County the weekend of Aug. 13. The mission of Gravity Ohio is to provide a platform for the fine arts, performance arts, visual arts, plastic arts, applied arts and decorative arts for those of intersectional identities.
This platform includes providing grants to local artists to express themselves through their unique mediums at events throughout Richland County. Gravity Ohio has a board of advisors who offer feedback and input toward the non-profit.
Among them are Pastor Dan Dickman, Joe Trolian, Marianne Cooper, Shelley Seckel, Bobby Rhea, Oliver Cline, Jesus Devalos, Rollie Harper, Jay Wachs and Mary Bolin.
For interviews or more information, contact Eric Stigall, Executive Director at 419-544-1790.