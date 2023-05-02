Chili cookoff

MANSFIELD -- Gravity Ohio and DLX are pleased to announce the revival of the local annual Chili Cookoff. The event will be held on Armed Forces Day which is Saturday, May 20 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Central Park north will be closed as well as Park Avenue East and West between Diamond and Main during that time. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with a formal presentation of colors provided by the 179th. All branches of the military as well as VFW and AmVets posts will be on hand for the presentation.

