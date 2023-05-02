MANSFIELD -- Gravity Ohio and DLX are pleased to announce the revival of the local annual Chili Cookoff. The event will be held on Armed Forces Day which is Saturday, May 20 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Central Park north will be closed as well as Park Avenue East and West between Diamond and Main during that time. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with a formal presentation of colors provided by the 179th. All branches of the military as well as VFW and AmVets posts will be on hand for the presentation.
Immediately following, Abigail Kern, the current Miss Ontario will sing the national anthem. After the Armed Forces Day celebration, the chili cookoff will begin with local area magistrates serving as judges.
There will be awards for best chili booth, and first, second and third prize for chili as voted on by the judges as well as a people’s choice award. The event is open to the public and admission is $20. Attendees will get to sample all of the chili, cast a people’s choice ballot and enjoy an afternoon of food, music and fun.
Local DJ Jay Fox will serve as the emcee and there will be a variety of local bands that will perform throughout the afternoon. All proceeds from the event after expenses benefit Mid Ohio Youth Mentoring. Gravity Ohio was founded in May, 2022 and made its public debut in Richland County the weekend of Aug. 13.
The mission of Gravity Ohio is to provide a platform for the fine arts, performance arts, visual arts, plastic arts, applied arts and decorative arts for those of intersectional identities. This platform includes providing grants to local artists to express themselves through their unique mediums at events throughout Richland County.
Gravity Ohio has a board of advisors who offer feedback and input toward the non-profit. Among them are Pastor Dan Dickman, Joe Trolian, Marianne Cooper, Bobby Rhea, Oliver Cline, Jesus Devalos, Laura Lindsey, Rollie Harper, Jay Wachs and Mary Bolin. For interviews or more information, contact Eric Stigall, Executive Director at 419-544-1790.