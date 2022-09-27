Gospel singer Bryan Hutson slated for Oct. 2 at First Lutheran Church in Shelby Special to Richland Source Sep 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gospel singer Bryan Hutson will be in worship on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Shelby. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHELBY -- Gospel singer Bryan Hutson will be in worship on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Shelby.This will be a time of worship, music, and message.Bryan Hutson has become an old friend of First Lutheran Church as he has appeared there with the Kingsmen Quartet, the Blackwood Quartet, and the Soul’d Out Quartet.He is the founder of the Rescue Me Ministries which is dedicated to rescuing relationships through ministry and music.First Lutheran is located at 33 Broadway Street in Shelby. The church is handicapped accessible. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bryan Hutson First Lutheran Church Music Christianity Church Quartet Worship Gospel Trending Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin OSHP investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on West Hanley Road Lucas announces 2022 Homecoming Court Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Eddie A. Francis, Jr. RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire Hearken back to 1934 and Zitzer's at the corner of 4th & Diamond The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.