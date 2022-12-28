MANSFIELD — Whitney Smith has felt the power of a truth-filled lyric stir her soul. When she looks out at a crowd and sees laughter or tears, she knows the Spirit is moving.
Smith has been singing southern gospel music on stage for more than 20 years. She and her brother, Trae Turner, began performing as Trae & Whitney in 2017.
The southern gospel duo from Bellville will host a New Year's Celebration concert Friday night at Impact Worship Center, 160 Woodruff Road, in Mansfield.
The sibling duo will be joined by gospel artists GloryWay and Servant's Heart.
Turner said guests can expect a warm, friendly atmosphere and a relaxed evening of worship and testimonies.
“Come out and expect to have fun," he said. "There’s going to be a lot of variety of sounds and styles.”
It isn't the first time they've hosted an end-of-the-year event. Smith said she hopes the evening will be an uplifting experience.
"I always feel like it's a good time of year to reset," Smith said.
"We're hoping people reflect and maybe get encouraged for the new year to come. There's been a lot of loss the last couple years and there's a lot of people hurting this time of year."
Smith and Turner first heard southern gospel music as teenagers in the Bunkerhill Baptist youth group. For nearly 10 years, they traveled and performed with their uncle, Jeff Burton, as part of gospel trio New Vision.
Turner and Smith say they view their music as a calling and a ministry. Their goal for performances is to encourage audiences and share the love of Jesus.
"When we select songs, we have to pick ones that speak to us and minister to us first," Turner said. "We feel like if they do that for us, then they'll do that for others.”
Trae & Whitney will be performing songs from their latest album, "Awake My Love" along with other favorites. Turner said the album combines the pair's southern gospel roots with some more contemporary-style Christian music.
"It's probably my favorite album we've ever done," Smith said. "We put so much time into it. I feel like it fits our style the best."
The pair spent about six months listening to songs pitched by gospel songwriters to curate a track list for the album before recording "Awake My Love in May."
“Sometimes you'll listen to a hundred songs or more to figure out what you want," Turner said.
GloryWay is a gospel quartet from Mansfield that travels across the United States. The group was nominated for Sunrise Quartet of the Year for SGN Scoops Diamond Awards two years in a row, taking home the honor in 2018.
“They are one of the finest quartets out there today," Turner said. "Not only do they have a great sound, but they love the Lord and have a great ministry."