Siblings on Trae Turner and Whitney Smith of Bellville make up the southern gospel duo Trae & Whitney.

MANSFIELD — Whitney Smith has felt the power of a truth-filled lyric stir her soul. When she looks out at a crowd and sees laughter or tears, she knows the Spirit is moving. 

Smith has been singing southern gospel music on stage for more than 20 years. She and her brother, Trae Turner, began performing as Trae & Whitney in 2017.

