Radio TBS

The residents of Luna Del Mar Manufactured Home Oasis and Monkey Empire welcome patrons to "Radio TBS," starting Friday night at the Mansfield Playhouse.

"Therefore I shall be startin' a petition crusade in which I will be askin' each of our park residents to sign. After I have collected the signatures and Imogene still fails to see the light, I think we just need to do what my dear, late husband used to suggest in times such as these, and have us a good, old-fashioned, Old Testament stoning!" -- Mary Eunice Wheaton, "Radio TBS"

MANSFIELD -- Amy Sharp has a master's degree in social work and has a job trying to help families adopt children.

Amy Sharp

Mary Eunice Wheaton (Amy Sharp) makes no apologies for trying to rid her trailer park community of the unsavory Imogene Hurst. Above, Wheaton (left) explains the need for her effort to Pauline Felts (Heidi Ankrum).
Radio TBS
Radio TBS

"Radio TBS" broadcasters Dixie Mandrell (Jennifer Briner) and Vesta Poteet (Suzanne Allen) greet their listening audience.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.