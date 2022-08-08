Gold Rush Days logo

BELLVILLE -- The Ohio Buckeye Gold Prospectors are hosting Gold Rush Days Sept. 4 and 5.

The annual Labor Day weekend commemoration of the 1853 Ohio Gold Rush is at the organization's Richland County claim between Butler and Bellville.

