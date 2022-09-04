guy with magnifier

A prospector searches for flexes of a gold in water and gravel panned along the Clear Fork river.

BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles.

Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand.

GALLERY: Gold Rush Days in Bellville

1 of 9
garnet

Brock Mensching, 9, shows off a small piece of garnet in a vial he found at Gold Rush Days in Bellville.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com