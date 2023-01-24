Love Our Hero's opening (copy)
Love Our Hero's founder Tami Oyster, right, celebrates the opening of her charity thrift store in 2019.

BELLVILLE — Tami Oyster has spent the last five years as a full-time volunteer, helping local veterans however she can.

Her charity thrift store, Love Our Hero's, has raised almost $89,000 and helped more than 300 veterans.

Tami Oyster of Bellville is the founder and CEO of Love Our Hero's, a non-profit that helps area veterans in need.

