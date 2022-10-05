MANSFIELD — Glenn Weigler has fallen through the ceiling of the Domestic Violence Shelter twice.
“I had to go up into the attic, check on the furnace because it wasn’t working," Weigler recalled.
"I stepped in the wrong place and just kind of fell through. I was hanging there by my elbows and I finally got out the first time. The second time was a little more difficult because I couldn’t get my foot up high enough to get any foothold.
“It was an experience," Weigler added matter-of-factly, as if to say dangling from a ten-foot ceiling twice wasn't something to get to worked up about.
Weigler was surprised with a volunteer award Tuesday during the Shelter's first annual advocacy service luncheon.
The 91-year-old Mansfield resident has volunteered at the shelter for more than 25 years.
“Glenn keeps telling us he’s going to retire, but he still shows up every morning," said Kathy Ezawa, CEO of the Domestic Violence Shelter.
"He has always been our maintenance man and jack of all trades. We could not have done this work without him for the past 25 years and we will forever be in his debt."
Weigler, a former toolroom and maintenance foreman for Ideal Electric, has become the shelter's de facto handyman. But he's willing to do whatever is needed to help the staff and survivors.
"Glenn has answered the crisis calls in the shelter," Ezawa said. "He's completed intakes, he's covered shifts, he's rocked babies, he’s provided childcare."
He and his wife Noreen still make grocery runs for the shelter every week.
Noreen said her husband enjoys being useful, as well as the friendships he's built with the staff and residents.
"In addition to all the valuable things that he's done at the shelter has certainly entertained us," Ezawa said.
"He keeps us company and keeps us informed of politics, whether we like it or not."
Tuesday's awards ceremony also served as a kickoff for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In the United States, about 25 percent of women and 10 percent of men have experienced physical violence, sexual violence or stalking from an intimate partner.
In Ohio alone, 131 people died as a result of domestic violence during fiscal year 2021.
"Domestic violence is in every community, and though it can be exacerbated by the stresses of poverty and addiction, it is no respecter of tax brackets, zip codes or school districts," said Rebecca Hergatt, the shelter's board president.
"Though our dream is to make the shelter irrelevant and unneeded, the calls continue to come in."
According to Hergatt, the shelter received more than 1,000 calls last year. Hundreds of women, children and men seek emergency shelter each year.
As the victim's advocate for the Mansfield Municipal Court, James Carpenter Jr. sometimes refers survivors to the shelter. He received the individual advocacy award during Tuesday’s event.
As a victim’s advocate, Carpenter provides aid to victims of violent crimes, including domestic violence, by providing them information, access to court, and awareness of various services in the community.
Before joining the court, Carpenter worked on the crisis unit at Catalyst Life Services, assisting with drug and alcohol rehabilitation, providing aid to clients with disabilities and assisting juveniles involved in the court system.
Carl Anderson, an attorney with Legal Aid of Western Ohio, received the collaborative partner award.
“For the past 21 years, Carl has been focused almost exclusively on representing domestic violence survivors and sexual assault survivors,” Ezawa said.
LAWO took over Richland County’s legal aid cases after the county office closed due to funding cuts in 2012, Ezawa said. Anderson travels to Mansfield from his home in Sandusky at least twice a week to represent local survivors.
He’s also active in task forces fighting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Richland and Ashland counties.
Anderson praised the network of resources available to help survivors in Richland County.
“It's been an incredible journey, working with the shelter, working with the court system, with prosecutors, with James (Carpenter) throughout the last 10 or 11 years assisting survivors,” he said.
“The criminal court calls them victims, but I always look at them as survivors.”
Ezawa also presented a community partner award to Park National Bank. The bank has long been a corporate sponsor of the shelter. A total of four bank employees have served on the shelter's board over the last 12 years.
"President Chris Heiner and members of his team are folks that we can call on at any time for assistance with various projects and issues," Ezawa said.
"They have assisted in guiding our investment policy and investment banking. They have provided invaluable support to our fundraiser, A Night at the Races, by helping us to create our marketing package and by being our banker and the night of the event."
Mary O'Doherty, executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, served as the luncheon's guest speaker.
O'Doherty outlined the history of the fight against domestic violence in the United States, which began with the opening of shelters in the 1970s.
“I argue that our movement’s most important foundational accomplishment has been changing the narrative about domestic violence," she said.
"In the 70s, domestic violence was talked about as a mental-health issue. The victim was crazy, or she was depressed, or maybe she drank too much.
"It was really common to hear someone say, a woman was a victim of domestic violence because she had low self esteem.”
The Violence Against Women Act, passed by Congress in 1994, created funding streams for direct services for survivors, accelerating the development of shelters across the country.
After decades of work building the relationship between domestic violence shelters and law enforcement, O'Doherty said the movement of today is focused on ensured all survivors are treated equitably in the criminal justice and court systems.
A survey by the ODVN of 505 survivors across the state found most survivors reported positive experiences with law enforcement.
"Regardless of race, about two thirds of the respondents said that they will call the police again," O'Doherty said.
"Overall, survivors who are women of color, called police more often than white women."
Of those who said they would not call law enforcement again in a moment of crisis, almost twice as many African American survivors as white survivors cited fear of violence from the police as their reason.
Non-white survivors, members of the LGBTQ community and deaf or hard of hearing survivors were over-represented among the participants who said that they had difficulty getting help from the police, the courts and social services.
"More than half of the survivors that were interviewed had involvement with the child welfare system, and more than a third of them said that they were afraid to call the police because they worried about having the children removed," O'Doherty said.
Women of color and members of the LGBTQ community were more likely to be involved with child protective services, according to the survey.