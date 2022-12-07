It’s December and parents, aunts and uncles know all too well that the final holiday present push is on! Buckeye Imagination Museum wants to help make selecting the perfect gift a little easier this season with the gift of play.
sponsored
It’s December and parents, aunts and uncles know all too well that the final holiday present push is on! Buckeye Imagination Museum wants to help make selecting the perfect gift a little easier this season with the gift of play.
Buckeye Imagination Museum recently opened their brand new facility at 175 W 3rd St., right beside the Renaissance Theatre, and within the ever-growing Imagination District in downtown Mansfield. The new facility features many of the beloved exhibits from the old location, only bigger and better - like the fire truck, grocery store and bank. But also feature many new exhibits to explore like the indoor playground, pizzeria and ice cream parlor.
The NEW Buckeye Imagination Museum, at 175 W. Third St. in Mansfield