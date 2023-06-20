kids

The Friendly House, known for its exceptional programs and engaging activities, has left a lasting impression on both children and their families in the community, including the Hidden Hollow Camp and Happy Hollow Day Camp.

horseback riding

The summer camp programs at The Friendly House provide kids with unique experiences such as horseback riding.
archery

The Friendly House summer camps provide children the opportunity to be outside with friends and try new activities. 

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.