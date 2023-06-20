The Friendly House, known for its exceptional programs and engaging activities, has left a lasting impression on both children and their families in the community, including the Hidden Hollow Camp and Happy Hollow Day Camp.
Filled with activities such as arts and crafts, games, swimming, nature trails and more, children of all ages are sure to have a blast while creating lasting memories with new friends. Hidden Hollow Camp is a week overnight experience for kiddos 8-15 years old while Happy Hollow Day Camp is a daily adventure for ages 6-14.
“Summer camp is one of the best opportunities for your child, both in body and mind. While at camp they are not only learning independence, but also tolerance and social skills, stress reduction, unplugging from devices and connecting with nature,” Hidden Hollow Camp Director Brianna Sammataro said.
Tatanisha Jefferson, a proud grandmother of six, had her grandsons Jacob and MJ attend Hidden Hollow Camp for the first time last year. The boys were fortunate enough to win scholarships for their outstanding academic performance, allowing them to participate in the camp. Jefferson expressed her delight at the opportunity for her grandsons to explore new adventures.
“When we pulled up to the camp on the day I dropped them off, I was like man, I wish I'd been able to come here when I was younger. I knew they were going to have such a great time,” Jefferson said.
Jacob, an enthusiastic young camper, found his passion in archery. With his exceptional skills, he earned the coveted Golden Arrow award for consistently hitting bullseyes. The experience left a profound impact on him, as he was reluctant to leave the camp and eagerly expressed his desire to return. On the other hand, MJ, an athletic child, thoroughly enjoyed the sport court and took pleasure in various sports activities offered at the camp.
For Jefferson, it was not only about the fun activities but also the valuable interactions her grandsons had with their counselors and fellow campers. She emphasized the importance of the camp in providing a unique opportunity for children to meet new people outside their regular social circles.
“The kids are able to do things they would never be able to do at home. My grandkids enjoy it and I think all children should be able to experience that,” Jefferson said.
Lisa Cornell, a mother of two, expressed her appreciation for the Happy Hollow Day Camp. As a current stay-at-home parent, she constantly seeks engaging activities for her children, ages 11 and 8.
“The staff is great, the kids get to partake in so many unique activities and it’s so beneficial for parents too. You get your personal time without having to put responsibility on someone else to watch your kids,” Cornell said.
Cornell emphasized the significance of the camp in encouraging children to spend time outdoors, try new things and form new connections. For her son, Kevin, who tended to be drawn to electronics, the camp allowed him to break free from screen time and discover the joys of outdoor adventures. She shared that he returned from the camp with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and a desire to explore the world beyond digital devices.
Both Jefferson and Cornell acknowledged the affordability aspect of the camp, highlighting the value of scholarships for families with financial constraints.
“The Friendly House has a lot of great programs they offer that are affordable, but they also have some programs that are more pricey. There are some scholarships to be awarded, but especially for families with lower income, it would be great to see more of that because there are a lot of kids that won't ever get to experience something like this,” Jefferson said.
Camperships are available for families in Richland County who qualify for both camps so as many kids can experience the joy and activities the programs provide.
Looking towards this summer, Jefferson has already signed up her grandsons for two weeks at Hidden Hollow Camp, demonstrating her confidence in the program and the positive impact it has had on her grandsons' lives.
The two camps have proven to be a transformative experience for local children, offering a wide range of activities that encourage personal growth, foster new friendships and instill a sense of adventure.
“The Friendly House wants to ensure everyone who wants to attend camp gets that opportunity. We are willing to work with and help families fill out forms here at Friendly House if needed and have computers available during the day for that purpose,” Sammataro said.
For more information about The Friendly House or the programs they offer, visit their website. Application forms for Happy Hollow Day Camp can be picked up at the Friendly House. Registration for Hidden Hollow Camp is all online and can be found at www.hiddenhollowcamp.org.