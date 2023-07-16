featured GALLERY: Pantera & Megadeth in Mansfield Adam Fox AdamFox Author email Jul 16, 2023 Jul 16, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mansfield is Metal Town, USA GALLERY: Pantera at Inkcarceration GALLERY: Megadeth in Mansfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pantera Megadeth Dimebag Darrell Concert Mansfield Ohio Inkcarceration Metal AdamFox Author email Follow AdamFox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center. Find UH in Ashland Trending An adults-only recap of this weekend's Inkcarceration festival GALLERY: Pantera & Megadeth in Mansfield Local school officials react to Ohio's expansion of EdChoice voucher program Tattoo artistry stands out at Inkcarceration From rage to devilish elation to joy: a journalist's observation of emotions at Inkcarceration 1846: Mansfield's Trial of the Century (Part I) Mansfield City Council to consider $800K grant for next phase of bike trail work GMAC: Walnut Hills Swim Club defends all team titles at annual competition Local film tells the tragic true story of infant deaths in Little Kentucky Kay Day Peace March: 'Our job as funeral directors was not to bury our youth' The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene. Loading…