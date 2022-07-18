GALLERY: Inkcarceration 2022 Maggie Allred, Content + Marketing Specialist Maggie Allred Content + Marketing Specialist Author email Jul 18, 2022 Jul 18, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides Inkcarceration 2022 The line of cars through my rear-view Parking in the Orange Lot Fans filing in on day one Oxymorrons Oxymorrons Oxymorrons Fans taking a selfie Oxymorrons pose for photos with fans Spoken Spoken Audience member throws up his horns Woman takes a shot of the lead of "Spoken" as he grabs hold of audience members' hands Lead of "Spoken" holding hands with audience member Crowdsurfing! From Ashes to New From Ashes to New From Ashes to New The Ohio State Reformatory's grounds full of fans Lacuna Coil Lacuna Coil Lacuna Coil Lacuna Coil Lacuna Coil Code Orange Code Orange Code Orange Code Orange Sleeping With Sirens Sleeping With Sirens Sleeping With Sirens I Prevail Audience during I Prevail I Prevail I Prevail Three Days Grace Three Days Grace Three Days Grace Three Days Grace Three Days Grace Three Days Grace Papa Roach Papa Roach Papa Roach Campground at the Richland County Fairgrounds The line for the tour of the prison The crowd from the Reformatory window "Heavy Metal" etched into a prison cell Falling In Reverse Falling In Reverse Amy Lee of Evanescence Amy Lee of Evanescence Amy Lee of Evanescence Day three's rainy slip-n-slide People watch as others participate in slip-n-slide Day three's rainy slip-n-slide Black Veil Brides Black Veil Brides rain show Support Our Journalism If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today. Be a Source Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maggie Allred Content + Marketing Specialist Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd. Author email Follow Maggie Allred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Inkcarceration Day Three: Car camping and downpours From Michigan to Mansfield for a tattoo at Inkcarceration Mansfield economy braces for Inkcarceration weekend Coming Aug. 5: Prohibition at the Caverns offers 8-course meal, underground dining in Mansfield Rezone for homes? Public hearing Tuesday evening planned for former Dawson Ridge golf course Inkcarceration Day Two: Unspoken camaraderie through the haunted prison and spontaneous tarot readings Open Source: Who is responsible for the weeds along North Main Street in Mansfield? Inkcarceration Day One: Nostalgia and probably tinnitus A tale of 2 birthdays & friends from multiple states at Inkcarceration GMAC: Walnut Hills Swim Club wins all team titles at annual competition The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.