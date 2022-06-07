GALION — Whoopee… hotcha… jazz! The cast of Galion Community Theatre’s production of “Chicago” is ready to give their audience the ol’ Razzle Dazzle! GCT has assembled an incredibly talented cast, crew, and orchestra to perform this 1975 musical.
“Chicago” is set in the Jazz Age of Chicago in 1924. With music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, this musical tells the story of murderesses, Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, who use their crimes to break into the vaudeville scene. Based on true events, “Chicago” is jam-packed withmurder, jazz, corruption, and “showbiz, kid!”
From director Beth Anne Jarvis, “directing ‘Chicago’ and getting to spend months doing Fosse-style dance has been a dream of mine, and these actors, musicians, and crew are continuously amazing me with their execution. This is going to be a production you’ll be talking about for weeks!”
“Chicago” is presented by Galion Dental Partners. Show dates for “Chicago” are June 17th, 18th, 24th, and 25th at 8:00PM and June 26 at 2:00PM. Tickets can be purchased now atwww.galiontheatre.orgor by leaving a message at 419-468-2662.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.