MANSFIELD -- A country music brother duo that rose to fame on NBC's "The Voice" nearly a decade ago has been signed as the opening act for The Boot Life Block Party.
The Swon Brothers, Zach and Colton, were announced Monday by organizers to open for Mac Powell, who will headline the show July 1 at the former Mansfield Raceway, 400 Crall Road, on the city's north side.
"Isn't that incredible"" asked Holly Troupe, who owns The Boot Life with her husband, Chris, in downtown Mansfield at 36 W. Fourth St.
"We solidified it Saturday evening. They are right now in the studio writing and recording and they are coming here from Nashville for this event.
"What an honor," she said.
The concert event is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. and ticket information is available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-boot-life-block-party-tickets-336633278197.
The duo has been nominated for awards by the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Television. The brothers have toured with Brad Paisley on his Country Nation World Tour and with Carrie Underwood on her Storyteller Tour
Troupe said the duo and their "Swoncerts" are great live performers, just like Powell.
"Both acts are incredible live performers with proven track records," she said. "There is a real guitar theme here."
She and her husband became fans of the duo during their time on "The Voice" and have followed their career. Troupe said the The Swon Brothers, like Powell, fit The Boot Life brand.
"The Boot Life brand is about people who show up for one another and are good neighbors," she said. "It's about family, faith and freedom.
"We want this to be an event about family, where we can all come together and have fun. We know these musicians will provide a remarkable experience for everyone," she said.
Troupe said she and Chris have been planning for an event like this, especially in the post-COVID era.
"To us, it's a natural progression (from the successful retail outlet) to have an annual event that would be people coming together as a community. The Boot Life brand encompasses a lot of people.
"We have all worked really hard for three years and it's time to celebrate that work," she said.
Troupe said ticket sales for the event are booming from as far away as Nashville, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.
"We would love to see Ohio (statewide) come out for this event," she said.
The Swon Brothers, from Muskogee, Okla., have been active since 2013 when they finished third during the fourth season of "The Voice," a finish that helped the duo earn a contract with Arista Records.
Their first hit, "Later On," was on that initial album, one of five singles to make it to the country music Top 40.
The brothers, now 37 and 33, started performing together as children with their parents' Southern gospel group, Exodus. They also performed in a family-style variety show called The Westwood Music Show, singing songs ranging from Elvis to Frank Sinatra, as well as launching their own country music efforts.
At ages 15 and 12 in 2000, they began performing as The Swon Brothers in various venues, claiming The Eagles as a musical influence.
During auditions for "The Voice," the brothers performed Tom Petty and The Heartbreaker's "American Girl," choosing country music star Blake Shelton as their coach.
The Swon Brothers performed songs by a variety of performers during their run on "The Voice," including The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, George Jones, Old Crow Medicine Show, Merle Haggard, Bob Seger, Loggins and Messina, The Eagles and Brad Paisley.
An attempt to break the world line dancing record will come midway through the evening, according to Troupe.
"China holds the record with 18,441 people. Our intention is almost to have a flash-mob style dance where we all do the Electric Slide together," Troupe said. "This is more than just a concert.
"Success to me (for the event) is we can show each other, our community, the state and the nation that you should always dream big and try to accomplish great things," Troupe said.