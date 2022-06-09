MANSFIELD — South Park will be bustling this weekend with multiple food trucks and a vintage car show on Friday, followed by historical reenactments on Saturday and Sunday.
The events were organized by the Richland Early American Center for History (REACH), a group of local history lovers and volunteers.
Food trucks including All Sports Concession, Maria’s Soul Food and Four Flippin Monkeys will set up in South Park, located at 100 Brinkerhoff Avenue, at 11 a.m. on Friday. From 12 to 3 p.m. park goers can check out a range of vintage vehicles from 1928 to 1931 as part of the the Copus Hill Model A Ford Club exhibit.
Colonial Days is a two-day event where visitors can discover what life was like in early America through demonstrations and casual chats with re-enactors.
The event will be similar to REACH’s fall event, American Heritage Days. Re-enactors will set up camp in the park, wearing authentic period dress, and answer questions from the public. Some will perform demonstrations of activities like cross cutting, rope making, shingle making, and blacksmithing. Laura Supinger will give a cooking demonstration inside the cabin, preparing dishes over a fire in the sandstone hearth.
Featured presenters include Mark Cory as Colonel William Crawford, Julie Rossington as Deborah Samson and Ken Hammontree as Johnny Appleseed. British and Continental military re-enactors will have two skirmishes each day. Neighboring communities should be advised that the groups will be shooting blanks.
REACH hosts American Heritage Days every October. The group decided to host a spring event in response to requests from members of the re-enacting community.
“There’s not too much going on around the area for spring events,” REACH vice president Tom Pappas said. “A lot of the guys, after winter, they’re getting kind of antsy.”
Pappas said re-enactors relish the chance to share their passion for history and educate the public. He said he hopes visitors at the car show Friday will see re-enactors setting up camp and be curious enough to return.
The full line-up for Colonial Days is listed below:
Saturday June 11
10:00 Opening Ceremony at the 1812 Blockhouse, flag raising and firing of muskets
11:00 Portrayal of Colonel Crawford by Mark Cory
12:00 Portrayal of Deborah Samson by Julie Rossington
1:00 British vs. Colonial battle
2:00 Period Music at the Blockhouse
3:30 British vs. Continental battle
4:00 Day concludes
Sunday June 12
10:00 Day begins
11:00 Portrayal of Johnny Appleseed by Ken Hammontree
1:00 British vs. Continental battle
3:30 British vs. Continental battle
4:00 Day concludes