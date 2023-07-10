Hudson’s parents, Charlie and Kate Curren, have spent months planning the July 22 event to honor their son.
“We were finally able to release this information after getting the event approved (with the Ronald McDonald House Charities),” Curren said.
Born prematurely, Hudson faced an uphill battle from birth. He was diagnosed with a mitochondrial disease known as Alpers, a mutation of the POLG gene, which drastically decreases the amount of energy able to be produced by the body’s cells.
Along with the diagnosis came many stints at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Hudson came in and out of a medically-induced coma during a 30-day period related to seizures, with several other month-long visits following.
While spending a great deal of time in Columbus, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC) was able to provide housing, meals and emotional assistance to the Curren family.
On Aug. 31, 2019, at just more than a year old, Hudson’s fight against Alpers came to an end.
“He was a really special kid,” Curren said, while reflecting on the impact his son had on the family’s lives.
Hudson’s brother, Jaxon, had always longed for a brother or sister. When he was 8 years old, he received a letter from Santa Claus with a message that he’d be a big brother.
“He (Hudson) was a special son that we didn’t necessarily have planned,” Curren said, but felt fortunate to expand the family.
As time passed, the Currens wanted to plan a fundraising event to honor the life of their son while raising money for RMHC.
Kate’s father, Randy Sampsel, owner of Parrot’s Head Pub, stepped up to host the event and has been a big supporter of the fundraising efforts, Curren said.
The duck drop will feature 200 rubber ducks dropped from the Main Street bridge, racing down the Black Fork river and crossing the finish line at the Parrot’s Head patio.
“In my head, he’s still just a kid,” said Curren, so the event seemed appropriate to help celebrate what would be Hudson’s fifth birthday on July 24.
The public can support the fundraiser by sponsoring a duck for $10. The top-three finishers of the race will be eligible for prizes which include cash and a Parrot’s Head Pub gift card.
Grunt Grub food truck will be parked at the pub for the event, with entertainment provided by Acoustic Tequila, which features the musical talents of Janel Swinehart and Patti Gervais.