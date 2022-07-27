Photos from Saturday during the 55th annual Shiloh Ox Roast, which benefits the Shiloh-Cass-Bloominggrove Firefighters Association. More than 9,000 pounds of beef was prepared for the two-day event, which concludes today.
After selling out of 9,500 pounds of roast beef early Saturday afternoon in 2021, the fire department has upped the ante with 10,000 pounds of beef this year. Other food vendors will also be on site.
Visitors can poruse the fire station at 11 N. Delaware Street both days from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for roast beef sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, cake and pie. Bulk sales of meat, baked beans and potato salad will also be available. Sandwiches are priced at $4.50 each.
A garden tractor pull begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. A pedal tractor pull will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. for children aged 3 to 8.
Fireworks begin Friday at dark.
Live music will be available both nights. The lineup includes Callunaw Rednecks from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Kickin' Grass from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and TARP from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday. All shows are free to the public.
The parade begins Saturday at 7 p.m. Lineup starts at 6 p.m. in Shiloh on Route 603.
For more information, call Jeff Burrer at 419-545-0073 or Paul Brown at 419-571-4071.
