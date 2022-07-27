beef sandwich shiloh ox
Buy Now

SHILOH -- The 56th annual Fireman's Ox Roast returns to Shiloh this weekend.

The festivities include tractor pulls, fireworks, live music and of course, the event's famous beef sandwiches. All proceeds benefit the Shiloh-Cass-Bloominggrove Firefighters Association. 

GALLERY: 55th annual Shiloh Ox Roast

Photos from Saturday during the 55th annual Shiloh Ox Roast, which benefits the Shiloh-Cass-Bloominggrove Firefighters Association. More than 9,000 pounds of beef was prepared for the two-day event, which concludes today.

1 of 27
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags