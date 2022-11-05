Willow Run exterior

An exterior view of a home at Willow Run. 

Editor's Note

This story is sponsored by Willow Run.

Finding a place to call home has become more difficult the past few years with slim options and inflation. More than ever, adults are looking for a pleasant place to live that is affordable, easy to manage and accommodating. Willow Run aims to provide all of this and more with their dedication to make adults forever homes a reality.

Located at 763 County Line Rd. in Crestline, the adult living community has a multitude of features that the 55+ community can take advantage of like snow removal, lawn care and an event center.

Willow Run living

A view from a porch in the Willow Run community. 
Willow Run kitchen

An example of a kitchen layout in a Willow Run home.
