MANSFIELD — The Brickyard Stage welcomes back three musical acts on "Final Friday" with sets from Jeff Ritz, 45 Spider and Zack Attack.Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield Inc., said all of the musicians are interactive and "very high energy."Zack Attack is from Cincinnati and performed at Final Friday last September. 45 Spider last performed in the Brickyard in 2017. "Zack Attack does a lot of '90s throwback hits, and they all do a good mix of retro pop," Kime said.Jeff Ritz is a folk punk musician from Ashland. He will open Friday's show at 5:30 p.m.Food trucks will be in the Brickyard and Kime said people are welcome to leave their lawn chairs in the Brickyard, go to dinner and then come back."We don't allow any coolers or glass in the parking lot, but you're welcome to grab dinner at one of our many local restaurants," Kime said.4 Kime said the Final Friday concert series will go on rain or shine, unless there is lightning or risk of damage to band equipment.The concert series will continue with performances on July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29. Final Friday is sponsored by Mid-Ohio Cleaning & Restoration, Ohio Eye Associates, OhioHealth, Phoenix Brewing Company, Purdy Construction, Techniplas, and Spherion Mid Ohio.