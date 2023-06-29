juneffflyer.jpeg

Mansfield's Final Friday show on June 30 will feature Jeff Ritz, 45 Spider and Zack Attack.

 Downtown Mansfield Inc, Submitted

MANSFIELD — The Brickyard Stage welcomes back three musical acts on "Final Friday" with sets from Jeff Ritz, 45 Spider and Zack Attack.

Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield Inc., said all of the musicians are interactive and “very high energy.”

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.