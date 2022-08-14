MANSFIELD — The conclusion of the Richland County Fair on Sunday brought with it the final batch of fair results.
The following items are a part of the Junior Fair results on Sunday: Junior Fair Awards program, Outstanding 4-H Members, Honor Project 4-H Members, Herdsmen Awards – individual and club/chapter, Horse Gymkhana, Outstanding Market Livestock Exhibitors, and Skill-a-rama.
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR: 2022 Recognition Program Awards
Blooming Leader Award
Recipient: Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H
Richland County Junior Fair Scholarships:
Richland County Agriculture Society $250 recipient: Aubrey Hoffman, Lucky 4-H’ers
Richland County Women’s Auxiliary $250 recipient: Hailey Eldridge, Ring Raiders 4-H
Donald Garrison Memorial Scholarship $500 scholarship recipient: Aubrey Hoffman, Lucky 4-H’ers
Lonnie and Paulette McFarland Memorial Scholarship $500 scholarship recipient: Hailey Eldridge, Ring Raiders 4-H
Outstanding Junior Fair Board Member Recipients:
AJ Roll (Shelby FFA)
Evan Stuart (Crestview FFA)
Katie Crider (Ring Raiders 4-H)
Caroline Tilton (Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H)
Cailey Fairchild (Rusty Riders 4-H and Shelby FFA)
Katelyn Messmore (Blackfork Friends 4-H)
Carson Abbott (Ring Raiders 4-H and Shelby FFA)
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR Gymkhana (Contesting) Horse Show
Senior Gymkhana Champion: Maddie Strouth, Branded Pony 4-H
Reserve Senior Gymkhana Champion: Monae Leedy, Branded Pony 4-H
Junior Gymkhana Champion: Adalie Miller, Country Clovers 4-H
Reserve Junior Gymkhana Champion: Jessica Hall, Branded Pony 4-H
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR Honor Project 4-H Members
Carson Abbott
Mariah Barciz
Marissa Barciz
Bryson Bays
Kaley Bowman
Asher Clark
Katie Crider
Hailey Eldridge
Sawyer Eshelman
W. Owens
Finlay Rowlands
Carson Secriskey
Sarah Smith
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR Herdsmen Awards
Alpaca:
Individual: Sara Turner, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Club/Chapter: Ring Raiders 4-H
Feeder Calf/Beef Breeding:
Individual: Ashley Markley, All Star Gang 4-H
Club/Chapter: Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Goat:
Individual: Kate Trumpower, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Club/Chapter: Farmhand Friends 4-H
Horse:
Individual: Elizabeth Enix, Neighhh Not Today 4-H
Club/Chapter: Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Poultry:
Individual: Macey Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Club/Chapter: Richland Round-Up 4-H
Rabbit:
Individual: Jacob Shade, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Club/Chapter: Lucky 4-H’ers
Sheep:
Individual: Maxtyn Fritz, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Club/Chapter: Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Steer:
Individual: Cameron Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H
Club/Chapter: Rusty Riders 4-H
Swine:
Individual: Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
Club/Chapter: Rusty Riders 4-H
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR Outstanding 4-H Members
Carson Abbott
Natalie Adkins
Mariah Barciz
Marissa Barciz
Bryson Bays
Shelby Bays
Kaley Bowman
Vanna Burns
Asher Clark
Katie Crider
Hailey Eldridge
Sawyer Eshelman
Grace Fry
W. Owens
Finlay Rowlands
Carson Secriskey
Sarah Smith
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR Outstanding Market Livestock Exhibitor
Feeder Calf: Nicole Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Goat: Tynley Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Poultry: Cailey Fairchild, Bibs & Boots 4-H
Rabbit: Sadie Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
Sheep: Ava Estep, Farmhand Friends 4-H
Steer: Nicole Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Swine: Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR Skill-a-rama Results
Best of Show: Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
Reserve Best of Show: Devin McGugin, All Star Gang 4-H
Class Winners:
Needlework or Sewing:
1st – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
Woodworking:
1st – Devin McGugin, All Star Gang 4-H
Metals:
1st – Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Art Work:
1st – Sara Turner, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
2nd – Molly McGugin, All Star Gang 4-H
3rd – Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
Skilled Favorite:
1st – Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
3rd – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H