IMG_0727.JPG

MANSFIELD — The conclusion of the Richland County Fair on Sunday brought with it the final batch of fair results. 

The following items are a part of the Junior Fair results on Sunday: Junior Fair Awards program, Outstanding 4-H Members, Honor Project 4-H Members, Herdsmen Awards – individual and club/chapter, Horse Gymkhana, Outstanding Market Livestock Exhibitors, and Skill-a-rama. 

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags